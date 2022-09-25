BD received $864.3m foreign loan in July-August

Foreign credit inflow has declined in the first two months of the current fiscal year (July-August), when the country received US $864.3 million from donor countries and organizations. The figure is 24.38 per cent less than the same period last year.

Donors have also written off loans worth $1.14 billion during this period, the ERD sources said. .

The fiscal year 2022-23 started with a jump in foreign credit inflow in continuation of last fiscal year's. In July, the first month of this fiscal, nearly $490 million in foreign debt came in. 48.50 per cent more than July last year. But in August it stumbled.

Donors have written off $37.63 million in debt this month, which is about 23 per cent less than the previous July.

Bangladesh set a record in receiving low-interest foreign loans in last fiscal when the global situation was turned upside down by shock first from Covid-19 pandemic and then by Russia-Ukraine war.

Despite that donors released more than $10 billion in foreign debt in that fiscal year. Never before has Bangladesh received so much development assistance in one financial year.

Economic Relations Division released data on foreign loan disbursement on Thursday, showing that $86.43 million was received from donors in the first two months (July-August) of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

During the same period last year, project assistance was $110.87 million (1.10 billion) and grants came in at $3.42 million. Analysis of ERD data shows that Bangladesh received $7.96 billion of development assistance in the fiscal 2020-21. In fiscal 2019-20, $ 7.38 billion came in.

Foreign loan continues to increase from fiscal 2017-18. In the same year, releasing funds by donors jumped to 3 billion from $637 million.

After economic setback in some countries including Sri Lanka, there is a lot of talk about Bangladesh's foreign debt. However, analysts reject any comparison of the two countries. They say Bangladesh's foreign debt is still below 13 per cent of GDP while it rose close to 50 percent in case of Sri Lanka.

Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director of Policy Research Institute said, "More than expected, Bangladesh received assistance from World Bank, ADB and other countries and organizations to compensate for the damage caused by the pandemic."

But now no more assistance for the pandemic is available. Others are borrowing less than before amid volatile global conditions. That is why foreign assistance is decreasing. I think, this time the loan will be a little less than last time.

He said, "We have to take loans carefully and take it at low interest. Our foreign debt has already reached 95 billion dollars. We got this loan at Tk 80 to Tk 85 but now dollar rate is Tk 108 to Tk 110. Our debt burden is increasing."







