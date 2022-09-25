Bangladesh needs more Chinese market oriented investments



Planning State Minister Dr. Shamsul Alam, speaking as the chief guest at "China-Bangladesh Enterprises Cooperation Forum 2022," at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC) at Purbachal in the city on Saturday.

They made the remarks at "China-Bangladesh Enterprises Cooperation Forum 2022," held on Saturday at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC) at Purbachal in the city.

China's large state-owned and private companies, their local suppliers, and service providers, together, organizers said. It was jointly organized by Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) and the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB).

Dr. Shamsul Alam, State Minister of Planning, attended the event as the chief guest. Li Jiming, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh, and Mahbub Uz Zaman, the immediate past Bangladesh Ambassador to China, attended the programme as special guests.

BCCCI President Gazi Golum Murtoza chaired the programme while CEAB President Ke Changlian and BCCCI Acting General Secretary Al Mamun Mridha made opening remarks.

Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming said China-Bangladesh bilateral relationship is strong, complementary and growing. Our economic and political ties are vast and robust. Since China and Bangladesh formally established diplomatic ties, the two sides have been sharing broad success.

The two countries are cooperating in areas such as agriculture, trade, marine affairs, climate change, infrastructure, urban management, and poverty alleviation and remarkable progress has been achieved in key areas.

He said Chinese direct investment in Bangladesh has increased by 300 per cent and it has promised to invest more $40 billion into joint ventures and infrastructure projects through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which will highly facilitate realization of the main development target of Bangladeshi government.

It will also create dynamism in economic activities, creating employment, increasing assets and easing the livelihood of the people through infrastructure development, he said.

He said as trusted friend China continuously supports Bangladesh through various means to promote the infrastructure development, including concessional loans, investment cooperation, project contracting and China-aid projects.

Dr Shamsul Alam has sought technological support to expand Bangladesh economy saying saying that Bangladesh has to follow the Chinese growth.

He said China has been helping Bangladesh in various ways, particularly in building infrastructures and transforming the economy. Shamsul Alam urged China to enhance relationship on some areas including trade visits, cultural visits, people to people relations and many more. There are rooms to accelerate relationship on renewable energy, technology, and educational scholarships.

Third, Bangladesh needs to advance studies on bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

BCCCI Acting General Secretary Al Mamun Mridha said: "we have worked vigorously as the catalyst to promote and facilitate trade and investment between two friendly countries through different channels and activities. As a result from 2003 to 2022 our bilateral trade jumped from US $1.17 billion to more than $15 billion.













