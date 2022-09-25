Elderly couple found dead in Chuadanga

CHUADANGA, Sept 24: Police on Saturday morning recovered the bodies of a elderly man and his wife from a locked house in Chuadanga's Alamdanga municipality.

The deceased were identified as Najir Uddin, 70, and his wife Farida Khatun, 60, were the residents of Puraton Bazarpara area.

Getting no response from Najir's house till 11:30am neighbours peeped through the window of the house and found Farida lying in a pool of blood. On information, police along with the fire service personnel went to the spot and broke the lock and recovered the bodies of two people.

Alamdanga Police Station OC Saiful Islam said a machete was found beside the bodies. There were several injury marks were found on the man's body.

OC Saiful added that it is believed that they were killed by "strangulation". The old man's hands were tied in the bathroom and the woman's bloodied body was found in the room. Small scissors lying on the woman's side appeared to have cut the body in various places. Chuadanga District Police Spokesperson Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Anisuzzaman Lalon said he heard the matter and will tell the details after going to the spot.

