Sanction masterminds of extra judicial killings: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at a rally in front of BNP's Naya Paltan Central Office on Saturday, protesting the killing of party activist Shahidul Islam Sawon in police firing in Munshiganj. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Saturday, "After killing people by establishing autocracy in the country Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is promoting democracy in foreign country."
Speaking at an essay competition prize distribution programme at the National Press Club, he said, "We feel ashamed while a fascist government chief promotes democracy in foreign country and gives profound lecture against war and sanctions."     
Fakhrul was speaking as chief guest at the Golden Jubilee of Independence celebration programme.  
Fakhrul said, "Awami League leaders are the masterminds of extra judicial killing in the country. They kill thousands of people without trial.  But seven officers of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) are suffering because they obliged their political masters by carrying out illegal killing orders." "At one stage our RAB achieved immense reputation in their  fight against terrorism and corruption in the country," the BNP leader said and added, "But USA imposed sanction when they found them involved in extra judicial killings to help Awami League government cling to power illegally."    
"I wish sanction should be impose against the mastermind of these extra judicial killings," he added.
Fakhrul said, "In one hand 42 per cent of the people of our country live below the poverty line, on the other hand, Awami League leaders launder money from the country under the patronage of their chief leader."
To get out from this situation BNP Secretary General urged young generation to raise their voice against the government.     
He also demanded return of thousands of BNP leaders and activists police arrested from homes and tortured them inhumanly.
Fakhrul said, "Sacrifice of BNP leaders will not go in vain, we will oust this fascist government and establish peoples government in the country."
Protesting the killing of Munshiganj BNP leader Sawon, the party also observed protest programme in different districts including Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram.
In front of BNP's central office in Nayapaltan the protest rally started after 3:00pm.
Due to the rally, traffic jam started in the surrounding areas from noon. Naya Paltan road was closed on one side at 2:00pm. The traffic stopped on both sides of the road after the programme started.
Additional police were deployed in the vicinity of the BNP rally. The presence of plainclothes men was also noticed.
Barishal BNP Juba Dal organized programme in front of the Aswini Kumar Town Hall. At the end of the rally, when they tried to take out a procession, the police prevented it.





