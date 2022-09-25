Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 September, 2022, 11:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Anti-stigma campaign launched to aid Europe returnees

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Staff Correspondent

Seefar, an international social enterprise based on United Kingdom (UK), launched its new anti-stigma campaign in Bangladesh aiming to combat discrimination towards irregular migrants returning home from various European countries.
The five-month long anti-stigma campaign was launched on Saturday at a programme with the stakeholders working with the migrants and communities. Harunur Rashid, Communication Officer of Seefar, briefed about the campaign held in Dhaka.
He informed that the project was taken to reduce the stigma towards irregular Bangladeshi migrants who have returned from Europe, either forcibly or voluntarily, and support their successful reintegration into society and empowering the migrants to make informed decisions on migration.
The campaign aims to help Bangladeshi migrants returning from Europe to access psychosocial support, and works with communities to aid their successful reintegration back into society.
In the project, some 200 returnees will be eligible to receive a free and confidential psychosocial counselling session from 'The Migrant Project's experienced and professional counselling team. Returnee migrants can avail of this counseling service by filling a form online (Form Link: https://malto-crm.org/bn/forms/181) or calling the counsellors (+880 1537-315770, +880 1969-835505).
The campaign will also work with communities to better understand the unique challenges facing returnees and reduce the social stigma experienced upon return.
The social enterprise specialising in migration shows that Bangladeshi irregular migrants who return home after a failed migration attempt to reach Europe often face stigma.
According to a study in 2021 by Seefar, almost half of the migrants returning to Bangladesh face shame and stigma, and are rejected by their family and community.
Those who return empty handed with no money or savings are often viewed as "failed" migrants and shunned by their communities and even families. Many returnees also suffer from emotional trauma due to abuse and exploitation experienced abroad, it added.
"I knew it would be very difficult to make people understand. I spent around Tk 15 lakh to go to Europe. Everyone now blames me for this failure and waste of money. My parents sold their land to send me abroad," a Bangladeshi male migrant who irregularly migrated to France stated the study team.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Elderly couple found dead in Chuadanga
Sanction masterminds of extra judicial killings: Fakhrul
Anti-stigma campaign launched to aid Europe returnees
SAFF champs get compensation for luggage tampering
Quader urges party men to speak moderately
BPC to appoint new EPC soon
Emirates adjudged Airline of the Year,  US-Bangla Best Domestic Airline
Univ student crushed under train wheels in Natore


Latest News
Mahalaya today
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Housewife's throat-slit body found, husband absconding
'Missing' Khulna woman found alive in Faridpur
44 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Natore's Naldanga UP chairman suspended for killing BCL leader
Dish technician electrocuted in Barishal
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Sheikh Russel Jr Chess competition concludes
PM Hasina in Washington
Most Read News
Election will be transparent, PM says advising BNP not to worry
UN urges Iran not to use 'unnecessary' force during protests
2,500 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
Oil plunges to eight-month low on strong dollar, recession fears
Global Climate Strike: Youths demand ending dependence on LNG
No one got houses sans money, claim beneficiaries
Blinken urges calm on Taiwan in talks with China
PM to focus on peace, climate change in her UNGA speech: Momen
Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup
Sheikh Russel Jr. Chess begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft