SAFF champs get compensation for luggage tampering



SAFF champions Krishna, Sanjida and Shamsunnahar with Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, Chairman of BFF women's wing, after getting compensation for luggage tampering on Saturday. photo : UNB

Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, chairman of BFF women's wing, said on Saturday she paid the players from her personal fund after Dhaka airport and Biman Bangladesh authorities denied allegations of luggage tampering.

Bangladesh thrashed five-time finalists and hosts Nepal 3-1 to win their maiden SAFF Women's Championship title in Kathmandu last week.

The unbeaten Bangladesh team arrived at the airport to a hero's welcome on Wednesday, but the allegation of luggage tampering dampened the celebrations to some extent.

Shamsunnahar senior, who lost $400, has now received Tk 100,000 from Kiron. Krishna Rani Sarkar lost $900, including $400 of Sanjida Khatun, and Tk 50,000 from her bag.

Krishna received Tk 150,000 and Kiron bought Sanjida an Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphone because the player kept the money to buy the phone.

Kiron said she promised to compensate the players if Biman or the airport authorities denied the responsibilities. "I am very happy. My dream was to buy an iPhone by adding some more money with my prize money, now I've got it," said midfielder Sanjida.

Forward Krishna, whose brace helped Bangladesh secure the final win, wanted to buy her mother gold ornaments with the money. "I am glad that I've got the money back. I'll go to the shop today and buy the necklace I chose for my mother." "We've got more than we've lost. We're really happy," said Shamsunnahar.

-bdnews24.com

