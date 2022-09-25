Quader urges party men to speak moderately

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday asked the party leaders and activists to speak moderately. He said, "You have to be careful and alert. Be moderate, not aggressive. You must speak in moderation in meetings and marches."

Quader also said to the activists, "We have not leased the streets to anyone. Election is not far away. So everyone should be united."

He said this while addressing the tri-annual conference of Gaibandha district unit of AL as chief guest.

The Road Transport and Bridges Minister joined the conference virtually from his residence in the capital.

Obaidul Quader said, 'If Bangladesh is to be saved, Awami League must be saved. To save the Liberation War of Bangladesh, Awami League must be saved. To save the democracy of Bangladesh, Awami League must be saved. If you want the development and achievement of Bangladesh, there is no alternative to Sheikh Hasina's honest and efficient leadership."

The AL leader also said, "BNP has taken a new strategy. They want to instigate a movement by dumping dead bodies."

Regarding the statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that 'farewell siren of the government has rung', Quader said for the last 14 years, the siren of the departure of the government has been ringing in the ears of Fakhrul, not in the ears of the people.

District AL President Syed Shams Ul Alam presided over the conference. AL central Presidium Member Shajahan Khan, Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud, Organizing Secretary Sakhawat Hossain Shafique, Members Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia and Safura Begum Rumi were present at the conference as special guests while District AL General Secretary Abu Bakar Siddique moderated the conference.

Earlier, Awami League Central Committee Presidium member Ramesh Chandra Sen inaugurated the conference at noon. Later, Mahabub Ara Begum, the convener of the conference preparation committee and the whip of the Jatiya Sangsad, delivered the welcome speech. In the afternoon the council session was held at the Gaibandha Circuit House Auditorium. Outgoing General Secretary Abu Bakar Siddique was elected President and Muzammel Haque Mondol General Secretary in the council session. Tri-annual conference of Gaibandha District Awami League was held on Saturday after almost six and a half years. The last tri-annual conference of district Awami League was held on March 12 in 2016.











