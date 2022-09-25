Video
Emirates adjudged Airline of the Year,  US-Bangla Best Domestic Airline

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Staff Correspondent

Dubai based Emirates airline has been announced Airline of the Year 2022 while US-Bangla Airlines best domestic airline in the Triplover-Monitor Airline of the Year awards.
Qatar Airways and Air Arabia came out as Cargo Airline of the Year and best budget airline respectively Winners were selected based on the frequent flyers' opinion poll, conducted over a period of three months.
Md Mahbub Ali State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism handed over the trophies among the winning airlines in different categories of services at a ceremony at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel Dhaka on Friday.
The award ceremony was also addressed by Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor, Nisha Tasnim, Head of Operations, Triplover Prof Shibli Rubayat-ul-Islam, Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and also the Chairman of the Jury Committee, Robin James Edwards, General Manager, Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka.
Airlines operating in Bangladesh were awarded in 13 different categories of services. Airlines received Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards considering the number of votes they received.
Emirates clinched highest number of five gold awards in different categories including Best Business Class, Best In-flight Meal in Business Class, Best In-flight Entertainment, Best Long haul Airline, and Airline of the Year.
National carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines for the very first time won Gold Awards in three different categories including Best Economy Class, Best In-flight Meal in Economy Class, and Best Regional Airline.
Qatar Airways won Cargo Airline of the Year also won Gold Award. Private sector airline Novoair won the Gold for Best On-time Performance in the domestic air services category.










