Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 September, 2022, 11:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Univ student crushed under train wheels in Natore

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Sept 24:  A university student was crushed under the wheels of a running train while trying to get into it in Natore's Lalpur upazila on Saturday.
Deceased Entaj Ali, 21, was a student of sixth semester at Barendra University in Rajshahi. He was the son of Ishaq Ali, a resident of Rooppur area under Ishwardi upazila of Pabna district.
The accident took place in front of Entaj's father at Abdulpur Junction Station around 9:00am.
According to Ziauddin Bablu, station master of Abdulpur Junction, Entaj was travelling with his father from Pabna's Ishwardi to Rajshahi on a commuter train on Saturday morning. He was on the way to his university.
" Entaj and his father got down from the train at the Abdulpur Junction station for breakfast at 8:45am. As the train started to leave the station, Entaj tried to get inside hurriedly. But his hands slipped and he met with the tragedy," Bablu said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Elderly couple found dead in Chuadanga
Sanction masterminds of extra judicial killings: Fakhrul
Anti-stigma campaign launched to aid Europe returnees
SAFF champs get compensation for luggage tampering
Quader urges party men to speak moderately
BPC to appoint new EPC soon
Emirates adjudged Airline of the Year,  US-Bangla Best Domestic Airline
Univ student crushed under train wheels in Natore


Latest News
Mahalaya today
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Housewife's throat-slit body found, husband absconding
'Missing' Khulna woman found alive in Faridpur
44 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Natore's Naldanga UP chairman suspended for killing BCL leader
Dish technician electrocuted in Barishal
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Sheikh Russel Jr Chess competition concludes
PM Hasina in Washington
Most Read News
Election will be transparent, PM says advising BNP not to worry
UN urges Iran not to use 'unnecessary' force during protests
2,500 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
Oil plunges to eight-month low on strong dollar, recession fears
Global Climate Strike: Youths demand ending dependence on LNG
No one got houses sans money, claim beneficiaries
Blinken urges calm on Taiwan in talks with China
PM to focus on peace, climate change in her UNGA speech: Momen
Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup
Sheikh Russel Jr. Chess begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft