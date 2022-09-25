Univ student crushed under train wheels in Natore

NATORE, Sept 24: A university student was crushed under the wheels of a running train while trying to get into it in Natore's Lalpur upazila on Saturday.

Deceased Entaj Ali, 21, was a student of sixth semester at Barendra University in Rajshahi. He was the son of Ishaq Ali, a resident of Rooppur area under Ishwardi upazila of Pabna district.

The accident took place in front of Entaj's father at Abdulpur Junction Station around 9:00am.

According to Ziauddin Bablu, station master of Abdulpur Junction, Entaj was travelling with his father from Pabna's Ishwardi to Rajshahi on a commuter train on Saturday morning. He was on the way to his university.

" Entaj and his father got down from the train at the Abdulpur Junction station for breakfast at 8:45am. As the train started to leave the station, Entaj tried to get inside hurriedly. But his hands slipped and he met with the tragedy," Bablu said.







