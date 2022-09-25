Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 September, 2022, 11:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Messi scores twice as Argentina down Honduras

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203

Forward Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina walks off the field after the international friendly match between Honduras and Argentina at Hard Rock Stadium on September 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. photo: AFP

Forward Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina walks off the field after the international friendly match between Honduras and Argentina at Hard Rock Stadium on September 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. photo: AFP

MIAMI, SEPT 24: Lionel Messi's expertly taken double helped seal a comprehensive 3-0 win for Argentina over Honduras in Miami on Friday to extend their impressive unbeaten run ahead of the Qatar World Cup.
The Argentina captain scored a goal in each half, his opener doubling the lead given to Lionel Scaloni's team by Lautaro Martinez early on.
Argentina haven't lost in 34 matches heading into Tuesday's game against Jamaica in New York.
With their last defeat coming in the 2019 Copa America semi-final, the thousands of Argentina fans who packed Hard Rock Stadium in a crowd of 64,420 were in an expectant mood and left delighted as a combative Honduran side were firmly put to the sword.
"The game was what we expected," Argentina coach Scaloni said. "I am satisfied with that.
"As far as players who didn't play, as a coach I have to manage minutes and rest some players. Most important thing is that whoever plays proves they can belong and can play."
Honduras failed to qualify for Qatar and were under pressure from the off,  Alejandro Gomez blazing an early effort over before Rodrigo De Paul screwed a shot just wide.
The South Americans were dominating possession with Messi beginning to weave some magic despite being tightly man marked by the Honduran defence.
And it was the Paris St.Germain forward who started the move which created the opener for Martinez on 16 minutes, an excellent pass freeing Gomez on the left hand side and his cross was tapped home with ease.
Honduras were undeterred, however, and even though they saw little of the ball, the challenges were flying in, much to the anger of an increasingly irritated Argentina side who were left constantly complaining to the officials.
A pull on Giovani Lo Celso's shirt however on the stroke of half-time was deemed a penalty by referee Rubiel Vazquez and Messi coolly rolled in the penalty to double the lead for Scaloni's men.
The former Barcelona star, who played for the full 90 minutes, remained in the thick of the action and almost grabbed his second on 56 minutes but failed to finish off an excellent, free-flowing move when his shot sailed over the bar.
Julian Alvarez, the Manchester City striker, was introduced in the second half and was denied by Honduras keeper Luis Fernandez as Argentina searched for further goals to reinforce their total dominance.
It was left to Messi to bring the house down with a brilliant lofted finish over Fernandez on 69 minutes to leave the result in no doubt.
Argentina face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C at the World Cup and, on this evidence albeit against limited opposition, will arrive in Qatar as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.
Even with the world Cup looming, Scaloni said it was key that his players enjoy themselves.
"The Argentine national team whenever we play, it's a huge responsibility, but we need to enjoy it, the fans need to enjoy it," he said.
"At the end of the day, it's a game. The important thing is to play the way we want to play and for people to enjoy it. That is more important than the result."
Honduras coach Diego Vasquez said his side would "take the positives" from the match.
"Obviously we knew the rival we were going to face," he said. "If they scored three goals in a final against Italy, it's not that drastic or bad that they scored three on Honduras. They scored six goals against Estonia, so they scored less against us than one might expect.
"We have to accept the difference between a World Cup team like Argentina with so many prestigious players and our team. We have to respect the reality, but we are not satisfied or happy. We will take the positives and keep growing."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Angry' Germany eye redemption against England
Ronaldo charged by FA for clash with Everton fan
Richarlison scores twice as Brazil ease past Ghana
Tearful Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat
Messi scores twice as Argentina down Honduras
India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unbeaten 46
England thump Pakistan in third T20I
Sheikh Russel Jr. Chess competition concludes


Latest News
Mahalaya today
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Housewife's throat-slit body found, husband absconding
'Missing' Khulna woman found alive in Faridpur
44 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Natore's Naldanga UP chairman suspended for killing BCL leader
Dish technician electrocuted in Barishal
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Sheikh Russel Jr Chess competition concludes
PM Hasina in Washington
Most Read News
Election will be transparent, PM says advising BNP not to worry
UN urges Iran not to use 'unnecessary' force during protests
2,500 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
Oil plunges to eight-month low on strong dollar, recession fears
Global Climate Strike: Youths demand ending dependence on LNG
No one got houses sans money, claim beneficiaries
Blinken urges calm on Taiwan in talks with China
PM to focus on peace, climate change in her UNGA speech: Momen
Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup
Sheikh Russel Jr. Chess begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft