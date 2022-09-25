England thump Pakistan in third T20I

KARACHI, SEPT 24: Middle-order batters Harry Brook and Ben Duckett smashed robust maiden half centuries in England's thumping 63-run win in the third Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Karachi on Friday.

Brook scored a 35-ball 81 not out while Duckett cracked an unbeaten 42-ball 69 to lead England to an impressive 221-3 in their 20 overs after they were sent in to bat at National stadium.

Shan Masood led Pakistan's recovery in a 40-ball 65 not out but they finished well short on 158-8 in 20 overs to give England a 2-1 lead in the seven-match series.

The match proved an anti-climax to Pakistan's big ten-wicket win in the second game on Thursday that avenged their first game defeat by five wickets two days earlier, both in Karachi.

Fast bowler Mark Wood -- playing for the first time since March this year following an elbow surgery -- dismissed Babar Azam (eight) and Haider Ali (three) while Mohammad Rizwan fell for eight and Iftikhar Ahmed six left the home team reeling at 28-4.

Wood finished with 3-24 while spinner Adil Rashid took 2-32.

Masood and Khushdil Shah (29) added 62 for the fifth wicket but the asking rate climbed as England's pace-cum-spin attack continued to put the pressure.

Masood's knock had three boundaries and four sixes.

England skipper Moeen Ali praised Brook and Duckett. -AFP











