Sunday, 25 September, 2022, 11:53 AM
Sheikh Russel Jr. Chess competition concludes

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Sheikh Russel Jr. Chess competition has concluded on Saturday at Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex .
'Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad' organized the two-day meet on occasion of Sheikh Russel's birth day and Sheikh Russel Day on October 18.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, was the chief guest and distributed the prizes in the closing ceremony, presided by 'Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad's secretary general KM Shaheed Ullah.
Bangladesh Chess Federation's general secretary Syed Shahabuddin Shamim and organisation's organising secretary and Dhaka South City Corporation's 20 no word councilor Farid Uddin Ahmed Ratan were present there as the special guests.    -BSS


