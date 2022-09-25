

Sabina wants specific field, football academy for women in Satkhira

Family members of Sabina Khatun and wife of local coach late Akbar Ali were present at the reception. Sabina Khatun, the captain of the women's football team, came to her home district Satkhira after the SAFF victory on Friday morning. At eleven o'clock on that day, various organizations gave a warm welcome from the circuit house junction. She was given a formal reception by the district administration on Saturday afternoon.

This accomplished footballer is happy to receive the reception. She demanded a field suitable for girls to play from the district administration. District administration is happy to welcome Sabina Khatun. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Humayun Kabir assured all cooperation to advance women players in Satkhira. He donated Tk 1 lakh to Sabina Khatun. Apart from this, Mir Mostak Ahmed Rabi, Member of Parliament of Satkhira Sadar Constituency, who was present at the reception, gave a courtesy gift of Tk 3 lakh to Sabina Khatun.

In response to the reception, Sabina Khatun, captain of the victorious women's football team, said, I am grateful to the people of Bangladesh including Satkhira. l am impressed I grew up in this soil of Satkhira. My childhood is on this ground. When I started playing football, my dream was to present the South Asian Cup to Bangladesh. I was able to give it. This is my success. My hard work is worth it. My teacher Akbar Ali is not here today. His words must be remembered. I respect him.

The person who contributed the most to my becoming Sabina is Akbar Ali. My gratitude to all those who have supported me. Playing football is a big challenge for girls. In Bangladesh, girls from rich families do not play football. Girls from poor lower and middle class homes play football. But they cannot afford to buy sports equipment. Participation of all kind people in sports is very important.

A football academy should be established in Satkhira. Field crisis for girls in Satkhira. There is one stadium in the district. But even there is not always a chance to play. Satkhira Govt College field and PTI field are not suitable for girls to play. That is why there is a need for a specific field suitable for girls to play in Satkhira.

In response to a question, She said, when Akbar Ali used to make us practice, a class of people used to create obstacles. I was 12-13 years old then. He built us up over that obstacle. Undeveloped roads and waterlogging are major problems in Satkhira. It is important to solve this problem. For this, She requested the cooperation of all concerned.





