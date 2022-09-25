Walton-BSPA Sports Carnival begins today

The annual sports carnival of Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), the oldest organisation of the country's sports reporters, writers and photojournalists, is set to begin today (Sunday) at 11:30 am with the table tennis event at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Wooden Floor Gymnasium at Paltan in Dhaka.

Walton Group Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn will inaugurate the carnival as the chief guest on the day.

A total of 14 events of 10 disciplines will be played at the relevant venues on the premises of Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. The sporting disciplines are Carrom, Table Tennis, Badminton, Chess, Shooting, Archery, Swimming, Call Bridge, and Twenty-nine. Also, a Ludo competition is proposed for the woman members.

The best sportspersons of the year will be awarded an Abdul Mannan Ladu Trophy along with prize money. The best performers of each discipline will be awarded as well.

To brief all about the carnival, the BSPA arranged a press meet on Saturday at the Conference Room of Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. The BSPA president Sanat Babla, general secretary Samon Hossain, Walton Group Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn, and other members and journalists were present there.











