Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 September, 2022, 11:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022

Tigresses qualify to WC, engage Ireland on title defending clash today

Published : Sunday, 25 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Jyoti giving her reactions after confirming qualification for the T20 World Cup in South Africa on Friday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Jyoti giving her reactions after confirming qualification for the T20 World Cup in South Africa on Friday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh, the defending champions and the strongest title claimants of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, will take on the defending runners-up Ireland in the final of the event today.
The match will commence at 9:00pm (BST) at Zayed Cricket Stadium in the UAE.
The Tigresses defeated Ireland by 14 runs, Scotland by six wickets and blew the USA by 55 runs in the group stage matches to confirm the semies as unbeaten group champions. They beat Thailand in the semifinal by 11 runs on Friday to reach the final remaining unbeaten. Ireland on the contrary won all but one against Bangladesh to secure the spot for the final.
The Tigresses must be boost up after the comeback of top-order batter Fargana Haque Pinkey, who opened Bangladesh innings against Thailand and scored 11 runs.
Bangladesh rested Shamima Sultana in semies, is possibly to return to the side today as she scored 48 runs against Ireland in the tournament starter. Sobhana Mostary therefore, is possibly drop today.
Murshida Khatun, who scored 77 off 64 against the USA, will pair with Shamima to open the innings and hence Pinkey will bat at three. Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti, the consistent performer and the leading scorer of the event so far, will return to her permanent batting position at four.
Former skipper Rumana Ahmed, who was not out on 28 in the semifinal, will bat at five. Ritu Moni and Nahida Akther are the next obvious names. Salma Khatun, the 2nd highest wicket taker of the event, will lead the Tigresses' bowling unit, where she will get Sanjida Akther Meghla, Soheli Akther and Lata Mondal.
Skipper Laura Delany, Eimear Richardson, Amy Hunter and Leah Paul are the Irish players to watch.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Angry' Germany eye redemption against England
Ronaldo charged by FA for clash with Everton fan
Richarlison scores twice as Brazil ease past Ghana
Tearful Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat
Messi scores twice as Argentina down Honduras
India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unbeaten 46
England thump Pakistan in third T20I
Sheikh Russel Jr. Chess competition concludes


Latest News
Mahalaya today
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Housewife's throat-slit body found, husband absconding
'Missing' Khulna woman found alive in Faridpur
44 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Natore's Naldanga UP chairman suspended for killing BCL leader
Dish technician electrocuted in Barishal
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Sheikh Russel Jr Chess competition concludes
PM Hasina in Washington
Most Read News
Election will be transparent, PM says advising BNP not to worry
UN urges Iran not to use 'unnecessary' force during protests
2,500 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
Oil plunges to eight-month low on strong dollar, recession fears
Global Climate Strike: Youths demand ending dependence on LNG
No one got houses sans money, claim beneficiaries
Blinken urges calm on Taiwan in talks with China
PM to focus on peace, climate change in her UNGA speech: Momen
Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup
Sheikh Russel Jr. Chess begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft