Tigresses qualify to WC, engage Ireland on title defending clash today



Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Jyoti giving her reactions after confirming qualification for the T20 World Cup in South Africa on Friday. photo:: screenshot

The match will commence at 9:00pm (BST) at Zayed Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

The Tigresses defeated Ireland by 14 runs, Scotland by six wickets and blew the USA by 55 runs in the group stage matches to confirm the semies as unbeaten group champions. They beat Thailand in the semifinal by 11 runs on Friday to reach the final remaining unbeaten. Ireland on the contrary won all but one against Bangladesh to secure the spot for the final.

The Tigresses must be boost up after the comeback of top-order batter Fargana Haque Pinkey, who opened Bangladesh innings against Thailand and scored 11 runs.

Bangladesh rested Shamima Sultana in semies, is possibly to return to the side today as she scored 48 runs against Ireland in the tournament starter. Sobhana Mostary therefore, is possibly drop today.

Murshida Khatun, who scored 77 off 64 against the USA, will pair with Shamima to open the innings and hence Pinkey will bat at three. Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti, the consistent performer and the leading scorer of the event so far, will return to her permanent batting position at four.

Former skipper Rumana Ahmed, who was not out on 28 in the semifinal, will bat at five. Ritu Moni and Nahida Akther are the next obvious names. Salma Khatun, the 2nd highest wicket taker of the event, will lead the Tigresses' bowling unit, where she will get Sanjida Akther Meghla, Soheli Akther and Lata Mondal.

Skipper Laura Delany, Eimear Richardson, Amy Hunter and Leah Paul are the Irish players to watch.











