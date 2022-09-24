Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

HC upholds decision to appoint administrator in BCSA

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday rejected a writ petition filed challenging the legality of the decision to appoint an administrator in Bangladesh Cold Storage Association (BCSA).
There is no legal bar to appoint an administrator in Bangladesh Cold Storage Association following the High Court order, lawyers concerned opined.
The HC bench comprising Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice KM Emrul Kayesh rejected the petition on the ground that the petition was not being placed before the court for hearing.
Advocate Momtaz Uddin Fakir and Advocate Mintu Kumar Mondal appeared on behalf of the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Sheikh Saifuzzaman represented the State during the court proceedings.
Later, DAG Sheikh Saifuzzaman said the decision to appoint the administrator is upheld as the writ was dismissed.
Earlier in the morning, three members including Ishtiaq Ahmed, the Vice President of the Bangladesh Cold Storage Association jointly filed the writ petition with the HC challenging the legality of the government decision to appoint an administrator in BCSA.
The government appointed the administrator in Bangladesh Cold Storage Association to conduct the next election of the committee in a fair, free and impartial manner. The Ministry of Commerce issued an office order appointing Mohammad Daudul Islam, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce for one year.
According to the order, within six months from the date of assuming the responsibility of the organisation, Daudul Islam will manage the daily activities of Bangladesh Cold Storage Association after completing the election of the executive committee and handing over the power to the elected representative.
In its order, the Ministry also says that Bangladesh Cold Storage Association is a licenced organization of the Ministry of Commerce. Therefore, there is an obligation to form a full-fledged committee through the election within the prescribed period according to trade association laws, rules and association rules. The audit report of the organization and any election documents were not received by the Ministry.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Durga Puja: A festival that unites Bangladesh!
RMP intensifies intelligence surveillance ahead of Durga Puja
HC upholds decision to appoint administrator in BCSA
City Events
12 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
RRF forms new EC body
BNP’s aim not elections, to take country back to ideology of Pakistan: Amu
Cadaveric transplant to begin soon at BSMMU


Latest News
Russia to spend $600 billion on Defence and security by 2025
Pound hits 37-year low below $1.12 as recession fears grow
BNP wants to create anarchic situation in country: Amu
PM to address UNGA focusing on ensuring world peace
Is BNP involved in deep conspiracy, Nanak questions
26 dead in Iran as unrest continues
BNP vows to take Shaon murder revenge
77 dead in migrant shipwreck off Syria after leaving Lebanon
US higher education aspirants get valuable insights at university fair
Political stability attracts Saudi companies to invest in Bangladesh: Saudi Envoy
Most Read News
School girl slaughtered after rape in Noakhali: One held
Schoolgirl murdered after rape, tutor among three arrested
Japan to lift Covid restrictions on foreign tourist arrivals
US urges world to tell Russia to stop its nuclear threats
60 dead after boat carrying migrants sinks off Syria
Afghanistan becomes the only country denying education to girls
PM attends Biden's reception in NY
Bangladesh, Cambodia likely to sign FTA
Sabina receives warm reception in Satkhira
Breaking the cultural norm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft