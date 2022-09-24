HC upholds decision to appoint administrator in BCSA

The High Court (HC) on Thursday rejected a writ petition filed challenging the legality of the decision to appoint an administrator in Bangladesh Cold Storage Association (BCSA).

There is no legal bar to appoint an administrator in Bangladesh Cold Storage Association following the High Court order, lawyers concerned opined.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice KM Emrul Kayesh rejected the petition on the ground that the petition was not being placed before the court for hearing.

Advocate Momtaz Uddin Fakir and Advocate Mintu Kumar Mondal appeared on behalf of the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Sheikh Saifuzzaman represented the State during the court proceedings.

Later, DAG Sheikh Saifuzzaman said the decision to appoint the administrator is upheld as the writ was dismissed.

Earlier in the morning, three members including Ishtiaq Ahmed, the Vice President of the Bangladesh Cold Storage Association jointly filed the writ petition with the HC challenging the legality of the government decision to appoint an administrator in BCSA.

The government appointed the administrator in Bangladesh Cold Storage Association to conduct the next election of the committee in a fair, free and impartial manner. The Ministry of Commerce issued an office order appointing Mohammad Daudul Islam, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce for one year.

According to the order, within six months from the date of assuming the responsibility of the organisation, Daudul Islam will manage the daily activities of Bangladesh Cold Storage Association after completing the election of the executive committee and handing over the power to the elected representative.

In its order, the Ministry also says that Bangladesh Cold Storage Association is a licenced organization of the Ministry of Commerce. Therefore, there is an obligation to form a full-fledged committee through the election within the prescribed period according to trade association laws, rules and association rules. The audit report of the organization and any election documents were not received by the Ministry.















