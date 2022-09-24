Video
Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Gazipur City Corporation, FAO, Department of Agricultural Extension and Work for a Better Bangladesh Trust in co-operation with the Netherlands government inaugurate 7th Farmers Market at west side of Rajdighi in Gazipur sadar on Friday.       photo: observer







Coordinator and spokesperson of 14-party alliance Amir Hossain Amu, also Member of Awami League (AL) Advisory Council, speaking at a discussion to protest against the terrorism, anarchy and conspiracy of anti-national forces including BNP at the Diploma Engineers Institution auditorium in the city on Friday.    photo: observer







The Bangla Mountaineering and Trekking Club members present the memorandum flag in a press conference at the National Press Club on Friday.    photo: observer


City Events
