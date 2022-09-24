12 test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 23: A total of 12 people were tested positive for Covid-19 during last 24 hours after testing 125 samples in 12 Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

The Covid-19 infection rate in Chattogram hit almost 9.6 percent till Friday morning.

With the diagnosis of seven new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 1, 28,843 in Chattogram district, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram said.

At the same time, the number of healed Covid-19 patients reached to 1, 27, 797 with the recovery of 11 more patients during the time.

The average recovery rate currently stands at 99.14 percent in Chattogram City and the district areas. -BSS











