RRF forms new EC body

Religious Reporters Forum (RRF), an organization of the reporters working with religious issues in Dhaka, on Friday formed its new Executive Committee.

Bangladesh Pratidin's Ubaidullah Badol, outgoing General Secretary of RRF, was elected its new President while New Nation's Kamruzzaman Bablu, outgoing Organising Secretary, was elected as new General Secretary.

The new committee was elected unanimous at its biannual AGM held at a city hotel in Dhaka. Outgoing President Faizullah Bhuiyan presided over the meeting.

Other office bearers of the committee are- Vice President Daily Star's Rashidul Hassan, Joint General Secretary Bangla Tribune's Chowdhury Akbar Hossain, Finance Secretary Shah Alam Nur, Organising Secretary Shafiqul Islam Sohag and Office and Publication Secretary Baharam Khan.

Other executive members are- Faizullah Bhuiyan, Shamsul Islam, Mohosinul Karim Lebu, Raquibul Haque, Miah Md. Hossain and Niaz Makhdum. The committee will run the organization for tenure of two years as per its constitution.











