Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 3:48 AM
BNP’s aim not elections, to take country back to ideology of Pakistan: Amu

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

Coordinator and spokesperson of 14-party alliance Amir Hossain Amu, also Member of Awami League (AL) Advisory Council, on Friday said they do not want anarchy, they do not want chaos, but they will not sit at home if anyone wants to create anarchy in the name of movement.
All conspiracies and troublemakers will be resisted along with the people to protect the people's wealth and state property and resistance will be built, said Amu.
He said these while speaking as chief guest at a discussion meeting organized by the central 14-parties to 'protest against the terrorism, anarchy and conspiracy of anti-national forces including BNP with the wicked intention of disrupting the march of democracy and development' at the Diploma Engineers Institution auditorium in the capital.
Amu said that the main aim of BNP is not elections, but to take the country back to the ideology of Pakistan by establishing an undemocratic government by creating an adverse atmosphere in the country in the name of agitation. It was proved by the BNP Secretary General's expression of love for Pakistan.
He commented that BNP's statement about the government during the election is not clear. He said that sometimes they are talking about the national government, sometimes the caretaker government and sometimes the interim government; in fact they do not know what they want. Maybe after a few days they will say that they will not participate in the election without their government. He said that BNP is looking for a way to escape the election after being repeatedly rejected by the people.
Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, AL Presidium Members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Bir Bikram, Kamrul Islam MP; Samyabadi Dal-ML General Secretary Dilip Barua, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation Chairman Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari, General Secretary of Ganatantri Party Shahadat Hossain, Acting General Secretary of NAP Ismail Hossain, BASAD Convenor Rezaur Rashid Khan, Joint General Secretary of JASAD Nader Chowdhury, among others, also spoke in the discussion.


BNP's aim not elections, to take country back to ideology of Pakistan: Amu
