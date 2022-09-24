Cadaveric transplant to begin soon at BSMMU

Cadaveric transplant will start very soon in the country said Prof Dr Md Habibur Rahman Dulal President of Cadaveric Transplant cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

Prof Dr Md Habib came up with the remark at a roundtable conference regarding cadaveric transplant at BSMMU on Thursday.

Cadaveric cell of BSMMU organized the roundtable while BSMMU, Dhaka Medical College (DMC) and Birdem Hospital participated in the programme.

Prof Dr Md Habib said, "Under the leadership of Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed, President of National Cadaveric Transplant Cell and Vice Chancellor of BSMMU, the activities of cadaveric transplant has been moving forward and has come a long way. In short, cadaveric transplant will start and with the participation of all the programme will be implemented."

Transplantation of body parts from just dead people to another living person is called cadaveric transplant. In the roundtable, Md Ashrafuzzaman, Asstt Prof of the Department of Anesthesia Analgesia and Intensive Care Medicine of BSMMU presented the article.


















