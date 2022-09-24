2,500 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 23: A team of Sadarght River Police in a drive seized 2,500 meters of current net from different points of Halda River under Raozan upazila of the district on Friday.

The police team led by its Officer in Charge Enamul Hoque, conducted the drive, at Madhunaghat, Khochukhain and Chiyachar points in the river and seized the net.

Enamul Hoque said regular drives will be conducted to protect the only natural fish breeding ground, its dolphin and biodiversity of Bangabandhu Fisheries Heritage Halda River. -BSS





