Schoolgirl Adita Murder

Noakhali, Sept 23: Three persons including a house tutor have been arrested in connection with the murder of Tasnia Hossain Adita, a school girl of Noakhali Government Girls High School.

Noakhali Police Super Md Shahidul Islam stated it while addressing a press conference at his office in the district on Friday.

The arrested were tutor Abdur Rahim Rony, 20, son of Khalil Mia of Luxminarayanpur area in Noakhali Pourasava, Md Sayeed, 20, son of Wajiullah, and Israfil Alam, 14, of the same area.

Police Super Shahidul Islam said Adita started to take lessons from another private tutor leaving Abdur Rahim Rony a few days ago. It made Rony furious over Adita. However, he continued to visit Adita's house. Taking advantage of the absence of Adita's mother at home, sometime between 12:00 noon to 1:00pm, Rony went Adita's house and first raped her.

He later slitted the throat of Adita with a knife, to conceal the rape. In order to divert the incident to another direction, he threw all the dresses and other things of the cupboard scattered on the floor. But, no valuable went missing.

The Police Super said after the recovery of the body of slain schoolgirl, a number of police teams launched manhunt and arrested Abdur Rahim Rony, his brothers Sayeed and Israfil. It is being assumed that Rony was involved in the murder. There were marks of nail on different places of Rony's body including head, neck and throat. A knife was also seized from the spot which was used in committing the murder.

Shahidul Islam further said a murder case is under process against the accused. Among the arrested persons, Abdur Rahim Rony and Israfil Alam were shown as accused, while Sayeed was shown arrested under Section 54. They were sent to court.

Adita's dead body was recovered from a room at Jahan Manzil at about 9:30pm on Thursday. She was a Class VIII student of Noakhali Govt Girls High School. The body was found half-naked and slit-throat on the bed.