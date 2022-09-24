Global Climate Strike: Youths demand ending dependence on LNG





Under the banner of YouthNet for Climate Justice, activists from different organizations demanding action to tackle climate change in front of the National Press Club. The photo was taken on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

They also demanded stopping environmentally harmful activities and called for adopting the policy for increasingly use renewable energy for

sustainable energy security.

They said that the dependence on the import of costly LNG and other fossil fuel, put a heavy financial burden on the country.

They, therefore, called for increasingly use renewable green energy that cuts pollution.

They urged the government to bring pressure on developed countries to reduce global temperature below 1.5 degree celsius by slashing carbon emissions and requiring the multinational corporations to stop investing in fossil fuel-based power generation.

The demands were raised by Fridays for the Future, a global school students' movement and YouthNet for Climate Justice at a rally held in front of the National Press Club in the capital.

Chanting the slogan 'We Want Climate Justice,' they called for cutting global carbon emissions.

They called upon the Government to claim compensations from the developed countries responsible for the emissions.

Sohanur Rahman, the coordinator of Youthnet for Climate Justice, said "Climate crisis has become a great disaster for Bangladesh and the world.

Dr. Saleemu lHuq, Director, International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) expressed solidarity with the youths saying "It is clear that polluters are the reason why the world is going through an era of loss and damage due to human-induced climate change; both governments and fossil fuel companies are guilty and must be held to account."

He said "It's time to confront the fossil fuel companies, the real culprits behind the climate crisis, as they are influencing politicians in the polluting countries to block implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)."'

DrBadiulAlamMajumdar ,Vice President and Country Director of The Hunger Project was present at the strike. He said, "we must save our environment from destruction. We need to create awareness among people, so they behave responsibly; we also need to prevent all environmental destruction initiatives. This work requires collective action. And the youth of our country can play the most influential role here."

This year, the global climate strike has taken place across the country in 24 districts where youths from school, college, and universities carried banners, festoons, and placards with their messages. Dr. Ahmed KamruzzamanMajumdar, Professor of Environmental Science, Stamford University was also present at the strike along with many others.



















