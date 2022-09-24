Video
Russia holds breakaway polls in Ukraine

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

KYIV, Sept 23: Moscow-held regions of Ukraine were voting Friday on whether to become part of Russia, in referendums that Kyiv and its allies have condemned as an unlawful land grab.
The referendums in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions, as well as in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have been dismissed as a sham by Kyiv's Western allies.
The voting, which spans five days, comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this week a mandatory troop call-up for about 300,000 reservists, also sparking Western condemnation.
Authorities are to go door-to-door for four days to collect votes. Polling stations will then open on Tuesday for residents to cast ballots on the final day of voting.
It was also possible to vote at the building in Moscow that represents the Donetsk breakaway region.
Leonid, a 59-year-old military official, told AFP he came to vote "feeling happy".
"Ultimately, things are moving towards the restoration of the Soviet Union. The referendum is one step towards this," he said.
Earlier this month, Ukrainian forces seized back most of the north-eastern Kharkiv region in a      huge counter-offensive that has seen Kyiv retake hundreds of towns and villages that had been under Russian control for months.
On Friday, Russian news agency TASS showed officials in courtyards of buildings in Donetsk notifying residents by loudspeaker that voting had started and surrounding a resident while he cast his ballot.
Denis Pushilin, a pro-Russian separatist leader in the Donetsk region -- which makes up part of the industrial Donbass region -- said in a Telegram post that "Donbas is Russia".
"The voice of each of you will confirm the truth," he said.
The four regions' integration into Russia -- which for most observers is a foregone conclusion -- would represent a major new escalation of the conflict.
"We cannot -- we will not -- allow president Putin to get away with it," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the UN Security Council on Thursday, condemning the referendums as a "sham".
The referendums are reminiscent of Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in 2014.
Western capitals maintain that a similar vote at the time was fraudulent and hit Moscow with sanctions in response.    -AFP


