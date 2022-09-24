High tech item prices keep buyers at bay

A student from Dhanmondi, Ismail Hossain, came to Computer City Market on Elephant Road, widely known as Multiplan Market, to buy a standard desktop computer for study and work purposes. Except for the monitor, the price of the Core-i3 series computer that the shopkeepers asked for threw him into consternation.

Traders claim that prices of technology products have increased by around 25 percent in the last four months due to global unrest in the wake of Russia- Ukraine war and VAT hike. At the same time, due to the austerity policy of the government, the sales of all products have decreased by around 20 percent. Unable to absorb the losses, many have left the business. They have no idea when the market will calm down.

Computer City Market on Elephant Road, Mirpur No. 10 and IDB Market in the capital have seen this market situation. A comparison of the prices four months ago and the current prices showed that the price of each product had increased by 20 to 50 percent. The prices of retail products like mouse, keyboard have also increased by 50-100 taka.

Going round the market, it came to notice that the price of HP brand M22F 22 inch monitor which was 12 thousand taka, is currently selling at 16 thousand 700 taka. Three months ago, the price of Intel Core i5, 11 generation processor was 16 thousand taka, the current price is 22 thousand 500 taka. The price of HP Probook 450 G8 model laptop with Intel 11th generation processor, 512 GB SSD, 15.6 inch full HD display was Tk 75 thousand. Its current price is 88 thousand taka.

The price of Core i-3 generation laptop which was 40 to 45 thousand taka has become 60 to 65 thousand taka. There is no laptop below 30 thousand taka.

Businessman said that the price of technology products started to increase from 2020 just after the Covid-19 attack. However, due to the global situation and increased VAT, the prices have skyrocketed this year. On the other hand, some purchases of government projects and private institutions are made in June-July. It didn't happen this time. It is expensive now and, on the top of it, there is government's austerity policy. Consumers also do not buy technology products unless absolutely necessary.

Besides, sales of the other technology products have collapsed in the market affecting mobile phones, home appliances and necessary electronic goods. Added to those factors is the imposition of 15 percent VAT on the import of laptops. The increase in the dollar and the imposition of VAT has increased the price of laptops, businesspeople said. Ryans Computers, is the largest chain computer stores in Bangladesh, said that the prices of other products are also high.

Managing Director of Ryans Computers, Ahmed Hasan said, "The sales in the technology market have decreased by around 20 percent in the last few days. Due to the increase in the price of goods, many people cannot afford it. As a result, there are fewer buyers in the market.

According to several relevant sources, layoffs have started in technology product companies. Companies are finding it difficult to survive. However, due to these reasons, the employees are being retrenched on the basis of performance.











