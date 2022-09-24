Video
Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 3:47 AM
Home Front Page

Police unit for metro rail security on cards

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent

The government has decided to form a separate unit under Bangladesh Police called 'Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Police' for the security of much-awaited Metro Rail in the capital. It will be launched soon to ensure security and safety checks at every station of the Metro Rail.
Following the proposal of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), under the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, the MRT Police is now waiting for final approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Mass Rapid Transit Line-6 or MRT-6, the country's first metro rail system, is scheduled to be launched on December 16 this year on a 11.73km route from Uttara to Agargaon in the capital.
According to sources, the proposal involving the creation of 357 posts in the MRT Police and induction of 21 vehicles into the Table of Organization and Equipment (TO&E) is awaiting final approval from the Public Safety Department to the Committee of Secretaries on Administra-tive Development.
Five metro rails are being built in and around the Dhaka city. It has 128km communication system. The first section of metro
rail from Diabari to Agargaon will be opened for public in December.  DMTCL does not want to compromise its safety. Therefore MRT Police units are being formed as per the demand.
Every metro rail station will have ATM booths, electrical equipment and shops. Thousands of passengers will travel every moment. For this, police outposts have been proposed at every station, sources said.
A total of 104 stations including 51 aerial and 53 underground stations will be built in this communication network of DMTCL. This specialized police unit is being formed to hand over the responsibility of the security of the huge establishment and the passengers to the police.
According to the police headquarters, An organizational structure of 357 personnel for MRT Police unit-one Deputy Inspector General, one Additional Deputy Inspector General, one Superintendent of Police, one Additional Superintendent of Police, 7 Inspectors (Unarmed), one Inspector (Armed), 6 Sub Inspectors (SI), 51 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), 10 Nayeks, 270 Constables, one Accountant, one Sub-Assistant Accountant and one Computer Operator-has been submitted to the Ministry.


