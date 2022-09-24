Dengue deaths keep rising

Two more patients died due to dengue and 125 more hospitalised with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the admitted patients, 92 have been admitted in different hospital of Dhaka and 33 patients outside of Dhaka.

A total of 13,000 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in this year. Of

them, 11,436 patients returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,514. Of them, 1,174 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 340 are receiving it outside the capital.













