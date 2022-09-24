Rich countries must disburse $100b per year to tackle climate change: Experts

The Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin has said developed countries must address the gap in mobilizing and disbursing 100 billion USD per year with the balance of 50: 50 between mitigation and adaptation.

"We need more funds in addressing the adaptation crisis with regards to climate change. Besides, we have finalized our National Adaptation Plan; now for implementing this plan we urgently need funds. It is a fact that tracking and understanding of doubling of adaptation finance are critical elements of meeting adaptation needs of the vulnerable countries, so we want specific results," he said while talking with the Daily Observer.

Of the amount of the compensation (100 billion USD)that Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVP) and Small Islands Countries (SIC) are claiming from the developed countries, about 50 per cent will go for mitigation and 50 per cent will go for adaptation.

As one of the members of CVF countries, the Environment Minister said that we are extremely damaged due to the negative impact of climate change and to tackle this situation

we need to adapt with the situation so we need more funds in adaptation.

Echoing the Environment Minister, eminent Climate Scientist Saleemul Huq said that there are two ways to tackle this impact of climate change.

"Of them one is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, what we call mitigation, which is more applicable for countries like India and China since they are large contributors of these gases. But in the case of Bangladesh, as one of the most vulnerable ones, we need funds for adaptation to minimize the bad impact of climate change," he added.

We want a fair amount of international funding to come to us for adaptation, and developed countries must realize the current situation of climate vulnerable countries.

Asked if this issue would again occupy the upcoming COP27, responding to this query he said that currently 40 per cent is for adaptation and 60 per cent is for mitigation; we want 50:50 to be approved by the officials under the UN framework Convention for Climate change, he said.

However, Dr Saleemul Huq, also Director of International Centre for Climate Change and Development ( ICCCAD), expressed his solidarity with the YoutNet for Climate Justice, that took place in front of the National Press Club on Friday, he said "It is clear that polluters are the reason why the world is going through an era of loss and damage from human-induced climate change; both governments and fossil fuel companies are guilty and must be held to account. It is time to confront the fossil fuel companies who are the real criminals behind the climate crisis - who have knowingly caused harm in order to continue to make profits and have also been influencing politicians in the polluting countries who have been blocking progress in the United nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).''

Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin also said that the CVF members have growing adaptation needs at local and national level.

Referring to the increasing global emissions, he also said that we must not forget that global emissions are the root cause of global climate change.

"The scale of loss and damage is already significant at just over 1C of warming and will continue to grow if climate change is not halted. Now it is the time to design and build the funding arrangements that are absolutely needed to address loss and damage," he told the Daily Observer.

Giving emphasis on scaling up mitigation ambition, he said that all the countries must urgently scale up mitigation ambition and implementation without which achieving the temperature goal of 1.5 degree Celsius will not be possible. Global emissions must be reduced by 45 per cent by 2030.

"However, developed countries must take the lead in global mitigation efforts, and countries with greater capabilities, particularly G-20 countries, must come forward to play a vital role," he added.

However, this year loss and damage has been removed from the COP27 agenda, amid this crisis Pakistan's Climate Change Minster Sherry Rahman, (G77 Chair), says loss and damage must be on the COP 27 finance agenda.

When developed countries are unwilling to pay money agreeing with developing countries' loss and damage, Denmark becomes the first country in Europe to pay for 'loss and damage' from climate change.

Denmark has just promised 100 million Danish crowns (€13.4 million) to developing nations damaged by climate change.

Earlier, at COP26 conference which had taken place in Glasgow Scotland in last year, where Scotland's leader Nicola Sturgeon announced her government would partner with the Climate Justice Resilience Fund to ' address loss and damage' caused by climate change.

This was backed by (£)($1.4m) investment in helping the world's most vulnerable communities repair and rebuild after climate disasters like floods and wildfires.

On Tuesday, it became the first country to offer "loss and damage" compensation for those in the most climate vulnerable regions of the world.

"I saw for myself in Bangladesh this spring that the consequences of climate change need increased focus," Denmark's development minister Flemming Mller Mortensen said when announcing the funds.

Countries should impose windfall taxes on fossil fuel companies and divert the money to vulnerable nations suffering worsening losses from the climate crisis, the United Nations Secretary General has urged on September 20.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said that " Polluters must pay " for the escalating damage caused by heat waves, floods, drought and other climate impacts, and demanded that it was " high time to put fossil fuel products, investors and enablers on notice,"

"Today, I am calling on all developed economics to tax the windfall profits of fossil fuel companies," Guterres said in a speech to the UN general assembly on Tuesday.

"Those funds should be redirected in two ways- to countries suffering from loss and damage caused by the climate crisis and to people struggling with rising food and energy prices."









