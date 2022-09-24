Video
Home Front Page

1 death, 620 new cases

Covid positivity rate rises to 15.38pc

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded one more death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands at 29,347. During the time 620 new cases were also detected, bringing the number of cases to 2,020,768.    
Besides, 345 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,962,164 and overall recovery rate at 97.10 per cent, according to a
press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
The daily case test positivity rate rose to 15.38 per cent from Thursday's 14.13 per cent as 4,031 samples were tested while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.61 per cent and the death rate at 1.46 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 4,031 samples.
The deceased was a man from Sylhet division aged between 51-60 years.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


