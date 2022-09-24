PM to focus on peace, climate change in her UNGA speech: Momen

NEW YORK, Sept 23: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is due to deliver her speech in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday afternoon (NY time) focusing on world peace, stability and impacts of global warming.

"The main focus of Bangladesh is it wants peace and stability. We will say that peace and stability are most needed for the well-being of the common people," said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at a press briefing here in

York on Thursday.

"We will say that the best way to get out of any kind of conflict is through dialogue and peaceful resolution," he added.

Her speech will also highlight the climate issue, said Momen adding that Bangladesh expects those responsible for global warming will share the responsibility of rehabilitating the victims of climate change. -UNB











