Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 3:45 AM
Home Back Page

BSCE re-launches pre-opening session from 9:25 to 9:30am from Sept 25

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Correspondent

The capital market regulator Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) is once again launching a pre-opening session before the main trading session. This time the pre-opening session has been kept for 5 minutes.
The session from 9:25am to 9:30am will begin from September 25, investors will be able to place purchase and sale orders of shares before the start of trading. But the transaction will start as usual from 9:30am and continue until 1:50pm.
Commissioner of BSEC Prof Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed confirmed the matter. He said, "The volume of transactions has increased and orders are now more in the morning. We are once again introducing pre-opening sessions to reduce software load."
Earlier, the regulator closed the pre-opening session in the case of manipulation. In response to the question that there will be no manipulation now, he said that measures have been taken to prevent manipulation. Earlier, I closed the pre-opening session due to the needs of the market. Now we are re-launching it as per market requirement. He also said that the pre-opening session is open in all the countries of the world.
The capital market regulatory body cancelled the pre-opening session on May 20 of this year. At that time the pre-opening session was 15 minutes. Then, as the reason for cancelling the pre-opening session, the Commission said that the capacity of the trading engine of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has been increased. Therefore, this decision has been taken to verify the increase in capacity.


