Will give reply to Sawon’s killing by ousting AL govt : Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Revenge of Munshiganj Juba Dal leader Sohidul Islam Sawon killing will be taken by overthrowing the fascist Awami League government."

He said it in front of the BNP's Naya Paltan party office after Namaz-e-Janaza of Sohidul Islam Sawon on Friday.

Fakhrul said, "Fearing the mass movement the government starts killing people. Government wants to hold on power by using state instruments illegally."

"The sacrifice of Shawon will not go in vain, we will take revenge by overthrowing Awami League government," he added.

BNP was supposed to hold Sawon's Namaz-e-Janaza following the Jumma prayer in front of its office. Due to delay of handing over Sawon's dead body form morgue the Janaza delayed and held after Asr prayers.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Rizvi Ahmed said Dhaka Medical College Hospital authority did not handover Sawon's body despite of requesting them several times.

Juba Dal also held Ghaibana janaza of Sawon after Juma prayer at different districts including Dhaka, Munshiganj, Barishal, Saidpur.

Janaza was also held at Barishal Nagar Sadar Road, Narayanganj Mission Para road, In front of the Sidpur BNP party office and the Nowgaon central Eidgah.











