BD, Cambodia likely to sign FTA to promote bilateral trade

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Cambodian counterpart Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen meeting at a hotel in New York on Thursday. photos : pid

NEW YORK, Sept 23: Bangladesh and Cambodia are likely to sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to boost the bilateral trade between the two Asian countries.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, at a bilateral meeting here in New York on Thursday, agreed to consider the matter to further expand trade cooperation.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said this while briefing the reporters about the activities of PM Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The bilateral meeting, held at her place of residence, discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and Cambodia. Hasina proposed signing an FTA with Cambodia, while her Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen agreed to this proposal.
A free trade agreement allows duty-free access of products to the markets of the partner countries and thus promotes expansion of trade and services. Under FTA countries also agree to certain obligations in the trading of goods and services and protection of investments.
Bangladesh is seeking to sign FTAs with several countries to gain duty-free access to their markets as it prepares to graduate from a least developed country to a developing one by 2026.
Later, the Bangladesh premier held another bilateral meeting with President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu at the same place. In the meeting, the issues of bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and Kosovo were discussed.
Leaders of Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council also called on the prime minister at the same venue on Thursday.    -UNB


