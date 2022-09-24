Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar Rail Line 74pc completed: BR

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 23: Over 74 per cent work of Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail line has been completed, Bangladesh Railway (BR) said on Friday.

Taken in 2010, the project was originally scheduled to be completed in 2013. BR sources said that the schedule of the project, due to be completed in last June has been extended by two years until June 2024.

The completion schedule has already been extended a number of times. Construction of 28 bridges, out of 39, including four major ones, and laying of 45 km railway tracks, out of 100 km have so far been completed, Project Director Engineer Mafizur Rahman told the Daily Observer.

He said that train movement on the route might begin in next June.

The government had asked the BR to complete the project by June 2023.

The BR failed to run trains on the new Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail line in December as scheduled.

Due to complications in land acquisition, late arrival of Chinese experts due to pandemic, delays in bringing electricity poles, the project couldn't be implemented on the achedule, said BR officials. In 2016, the implementation schedule was extended to June 2022 which was later extended again.

Out of the Tk 18,034 crore project cost, Tk 6,034 crore is being met from domestic sources while the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is providing Tk 12,000 crore as credit.

Two Chinese firms are implementing the project. Chinese company, CREC and Bangladesh's Toma construction Company are jointly implementing the first phase off the project from Dohazari to Chakaria at a cost of Tk 2,687.99 crore. Another Chinese company, CCECC and Bangladesh's Max Infrastructure Limited are jointly implementing the Chakaria- Ramu section of the at a cost of Tk 3,502.5 crore. The project envisages laying 100 km of dual gauge railway line with nine station buildings, platforms and sheds.

The contractors are required to build railway embankments, bridges, culverts, station buildings, lay the tracks as well as signaling system, the related telecommunications, ancillary work all with environmental safeguards.

Now trains move between Cox's Bazar to Dohazari over the existing age old Kalurghat Bridge.

BR has taken a project to renovate the century-old Kalurghat Railway Bridge at a cost of Tk eight crore awaiting completion of Chattogram-Cox's Bazar railway lines.

BR entrusted Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) experts for conducting the feasibility studies, to enhance the capacity of the old bridge. The old bridge is good for a train carrying 10- tonne load to pass by at 10 km per hourt.













