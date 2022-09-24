BSF tortures BD youth to death in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Sept 23: A Bangladeshi teenage boy was killed allegedly by the tortures of Indian Security Force (BSF) along the border of Godagari upazila in Rajshahi district after being picked up to their camp.

The victim was identified as Abdur Rahim Masud, 18, son of Bablu Rahman, a resident of Kamarpara village in the upazila.

Locals said Masud along with three others were working at an agricultural land adjacent to the barbed wire fence of the border. At that time the BSF personnel took Masud away from Bangladesh territory and started torturing him at their camp.

Three other men somehow managed to escape from the BSF men. Meanwhile, Masud died at last on Wednesday due to continuous torture on him, said the victim's father Bablu Rahman.

However, the BSF has not returned the body yet. Godagari Char Ashariadaha UP Chairman Ashraful Islam said they got to know that the body was kept at Murshidabad's Ranitala Police Station. They are trying to bring back the body from there.



