Sheikh Russel Jr. Chess begins

Saturday, 24 September, 2022
Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

Sheikh Russel Jr. Chess competition has begun from on Friday at Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex adjoining the Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city, on occasion of Sheikh Russel's birth day and Sheikh Russel Day on October 18.
Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest, organised by 'Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad' in cooperation with Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF).
Farid Uddin Ahmed Ratan, organising secretary of 'Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad' and Dhaka South City Corporation's 20 no word councilor spoke in the opening ceremony, presided by KM Shahidullah, secretary general of 'Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad'.
A total 350 budding chess players are taking part in the two-day meet.
Sheikh Russel's, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, birth day is October 18 and the government declared October 18 as 'Sheikh Russel Day' last year.
'Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad' had been demanding to observe October 18 as "Sheikh Russel Day" for a long time. In this context, the cabinet approved the proposal of the ICT department of the government on August 23 last year.
Since then, October 18 is being celebrated as 'Sheikh Russel Day' in the country with due dignity.
The government and various social, cultural and religious organizations hold various programs on the occasion of the day.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's younger brother Sheikh Russel was born on October 18, 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi. His father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were brutally killed on August 15, 1975 when he was a fourth grade student of Sheikh Russel University Laboratory School.     -BSS


