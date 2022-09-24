PSG's Hamraoui denounces 'smear campaign' after assault

PARIS, SEPT 23: Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Kheira Hamraoui on Friday slammed a "smear campaign" against her in the wake of a teammate's arrest over her brutal street assault, which has thrown her career into disarray.

Hamraoui was being driven home from a club dinner last November when armed men held up the car and she was dragged out and beaten on the legs with an iron bar.

Fellow midfielder Aminata Diallo, who was driving, was detained and released shortly afterwards, before being re-arrested last week on suspicions she was behind the attack.

Since them, Hamraoui has reportedly been the target of harassment campaigns fomented by fellow teammates over the suspicions against Diallo, which have impacted team morale and PSG's performance.

After a dispute with a teammate she was removed from the PSG playing roster, though the club said Tuesday Hamraoui would be eligible to play "soon." -AFP


















