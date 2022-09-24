Video
Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 3:44 AM
Bhanuka Rajapaksha credits Asia Cup title to Prophet

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
BIPIN DANI

People in Sri Lanka are divided over a Prophet taking credit for the recent success by the Dasun Shanaka-led team which won the Asia Cup in the UAE.
More to this, because the 30-year-old top order batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who has turned from Budhhist to Christian, believes and voiced that this spiritual leader is behind his success.
In January this year when the batter had tendered his resignation and an instagram post by him along with a shared picture of a so-called Sri Lankan prophet named Jerome who perhaps may have signified him to retire. However, with the intervention of the minister then, Bhanuka had revoked his resignation.
"After all my time in cricket, I am just wondering why SLC is trying to send the squad into a camp for training before the WC. Instead, they should all visit this miracle prophet who won Sri Lanka the Asia Cup", Charith Senanayake, the former cricketer and manager of the team has said on social media.
"I am sure we can win the WC too with the help of an unknown Angel.!!!
The above messages from Senanayake may be in jest but the world is divided over whether the recent success by the team in the Asia Cup can be attributed to Prophet Jerome.
"Bhanukas innings perhaps had some divine help. Current Cricketers rely on help through their religious beliefs. I don't think there's anything wrong with it as long as the team benefits, Anura Tennekoon, the former captain, said in response to Senanayake's post.
When contacted over the telephone, Bhanuka's father Chinthika didn't wish to comment on this sensitive issue but it is widely believed that he is not happy with the way his son is portraying his team's success to this Prophet.


