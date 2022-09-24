

Grand reception awaits Sohagi and Swapna in Ranisankail

By defeating four-time finalists and hosts Nepal, the Bangladesh national women's football team has emerged as the new champions in the seven-nation SAFF Women's Championship.

Players of the winning team, Sohagi is the daughter of Gulzar Kisku of Bongaon Sialdangi village while Swapna is the daughter of Niren Chandra Roy of Rangatungi village in the upazila.

Both began their football journeys from the fields of Rangatungi village, being members of the Rangatngi United Women's Football Academy.

The entire district has worn a festive mood since Monday night. Residents have been distributing sweets to celebrate the win and the contributions of the two local girls.

The district administration has decided to honour the two players with a grand reception.

Sohel Sultan Julkar Nine, Ranisankail upazila nirbahi officer, said that "Swapna and Sohagi are the pride of the district and they will be given a reception on October 5 as they return home on vacation from Dhaka".

"Despite hailing from poor families, both the women players have managed to overcome every obstacle to cement their place in the national team. They have made the entire country proud, "said Tajul Islam, retired principal of Rangatungi United Women's Football Academy.

However, both their families are economically backward and need financial help, he said. �-UNB











