Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 3:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Grand reception awaits Sohagi and Swapna in Ranisankail

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139

Grand reception awaits Sohagi and Swapna in Ranisankail

Grand reception awaits Sohagi and Swapna in Ranisankail

A grand reception awaits Bangladesh footballers Sohagi Kisku and Swapna Rani Roy in their native Ranisankail upazila of Thakurgaon.
By defeating four-time finalists and hosts Nepal, the Bangladesh national women's football team has emerged as the new champions in the seven-nation SAFF Women's Championship.
Players of the winning team, Sohagi is the daughter of Gulzar Kisku of Bongaon Sialdangi village while Swapna is the daughter of Niren Chandra Roy of Rangatungi village in the upazila.
Both began their football journeys from the fields of Rangatungi village, being members of the Rangatngi United Women's Football Academy.
The entire district has worn a festive mood since Monday night. Residents have been distributing sweets to celebrate the win and the contributions of the two local girls.
The district administration has decided to honour the two players with a grand reception.
Sohel Sultan Julkar Nine, Ranisankail upazila nirbahi officer, said that "Swapna and Sohagi are the pride of the district and they will be given a reception on October 5 as they return home on vacation from Dhaka".
"Despite hailing from poor families, both the women players have managed to overcome every obstacle to cement their place in the national team. They have made the entire country proud, "said Tajul Islam, retired principal of Rangatungi United Women's Football Academy.
However, both their families are economically backward and need financial help, he said.     �-UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Spain women's national team in crisis as 15 players resign
Ahead of World Cup, influencer 'Mr Q' lifts veil on Qatar
De Bruyne leads Belgium to victory over Wales
Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup
Mbappe stars as France shrug off troubles to outclass Austria
Sheikh Russel Jr. Chess begins
India-bound Bavuma disappointed after T20 auction snub
PSG's Hamraoui denounces 'smear campaign' after assault


Latest News
Russia to spend $600 billion on Defence and security by 2025
Pound hits 37-year low below $1.12 as recession fears grow
BNP wants to create anarchic situation in country: Amu
PM to address UNGA focusing on ensuring world peace
Is BNP involved in deep conspiracy, Nanak questions
26 dead in Iran as unrest continues
BNP vows to take Shaon murder revenge
77 dead in migrant shipwreck off Syria after leaving Lebanon
US higher education aspirants get valuable insights at university fair
Political stability attracts Saudi companies to invest in Bangladesh: Saudi Envoy
Most Read News
School girl slaughtered after rape in Noakhali: One held
Schoolgirl murdered after rape, tutor among three arrested
Japan to lift Covid restrictions on foreign tourist arrivals
US urges world to tell Russia to stop its nuclear threats
60 dead after boat carrying migrants sinks off Syria
Afghanistan becomes the only country denying education to girls
PM attends Biden's reception in NY
Bangladesh, Cambodia likely to sign FTA
Sabina receives warm reception in Satkhira
Breaking the cultural norm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft