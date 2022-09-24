Video
Saturday, 24 September, 2022
Sports

FIFA friendly

Booters off to Nepal

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022

Bangladesh national football team left Cambodia on Friday for Nepal to take part their second FIFA Tier-1 Int'l friendly match against Nepal team.Bangladesh beat Cambodia 1-0 in their first FIFA Friendly match, courtesy of a lone goal by winger Rakib Hossain.
Team's captain Jamal Bhuiyan also expressed his optimism to win against Nepal team in Kathmandu.
He said: 'We are all happy with yesterday's (Thursday) victory. Now I am in Malaysia on my way to Nepal. Hope we will win in Nepal as well," he said through a video message today.
Rakib, the hero of the match against Cambodia, made his debuted against Sri Lanka during a 2020 Bangabandhu Cup match on January 2020. He has played many matches in the last three years though the winger could not score any for Bangladesh national team. However, his first international goal against Cambodia in the FIFA friendly match, brought victory for Bangladesh football team.     -BSS


