Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 3:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Skipper Sabina given hero's welcome on return to Satkhira

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

Skipper Sabina given hero's welcome on return to Satkhira

Skipper Sabina given hero's welcome on return to Satkhira

Skipper Sabina Khatun, who led the Bangladesh national women's soccer team to its maiden SAFF Women's Football Championship triumph, was given a hero's welcome on return to her hometown of Satkhira on Friday.
Sabina was received by the Satkhira District Sport Association office-bearers around 10:30am at the Circuit House, where hundreds of people were already waiting to get a glimpse of her.
Thousands of people flooded the streets as she later toured Satkhira city in an open mini-truck decorated with flags, banners and flowers. Subsequently, she went to her house in the city's Sabujbagh area.
Overjoyed by the grand reception, Sabina told reporters that she was overwhelmed.
"I have been struggling in the field for the past 12 years and now I feel that I have achieved my goal. After winning the hearts of the 16 crore people of Bangladesh, I don't want to stop," she said.
Sabina said that she had urged the district authorities to build a stadium in Satkhira, where all modern amenities will be available for women players.
Mir Tajul Islam Ripon, joint general secretary of the Satkhira District Sports Association, said that preparations are now under way to giving another grand reception to both Sabina and Masura Parveen, another player of the winning team.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Spain women's national team in crisis as 15 players resign
Ahead of World Cup, influencer 'Mr Q' lifts veil on Qatar
De Bruyne leads Belgium to victory over Wales
Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup
Mbappe stars as France shrug off troubles to outclass Austria
Sheikh Russel Jr. Chess begins
India-bound Bavuma disappointed after T20 auction snub
PSG's Hamraoui denounces 'smear campaign' after assault


Latest News
Russia to spend $600 billion on Defence and security by 2025
Pound hits 37-year low below $1.12 as recession fears grow
BNP wants to create anarchic situation in country: Amu
PM to address UNGA focusing on ensuring world peace
Is BNP involved in deep conspiracy, Nanak questions
26 dead in Iran as unrest continues
BNP vows to take Shaon murder revenge
77 dead in migrant shipwreck off Syria after leaving Lebanon
US higher education aspirants get valuable insights at university fair
Political stability attracts Saudi companies to invest in Bangladesh: Saudi Envoy
Most Read News
School girl slaughtered after rape in Noakhali: One held
Schoolgirl murdered after rape, tutor among three arrested
Japan to lift Covid restrictions on foreign tourist arrivals
US urges world to tell Russia to stop its nuclear threats
60 dead after boat carrying migrants sinks off Syria
Afghanistan becomes the only country denying education to girls
PM attends Biden's reception in NY
Bangladesh, Cambodia likely to sign FTA
Sabina receives warm reception in Satkhira
Breaking the cultural norm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft