

Skipper Sabina given hero's welcome on return to Satkhira

Sabina was received by the Satkhira District Sport Association office-bearers around 10:30am at the Circuit House, where hundreds of people were already waiting to get a glimpse of her.

Thousands of people flooded the streets as she later toured Satkhira city in an open mini-truck decorated with flags, banners and flowers. Subsequently, she went to her house in the city's Sabujbagh area.

Overjoyed by the grand reception, Sabina told reporters that she was overwhelmed.

"I have been struggling in the field for the past 12 years and now I feel that I have achieved my goal. After winning the hearts of the 16 crore people of Bangladesh, I don't want to stop," she said.

Sabina said that she had urged the district authorities to build a stadium in Satkhira, where all modern amenities will be available for women players.

Mir Tajul Islam Ripon, joint general secretary of the Satkhira District Sports Association, said that preparations are now under way to giving another grand reception to both Sabina and Masura Parveen, another player of the winning team. -UNB





