Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 3:42 AM
Home Foreign News

Iran president vows probe of woman's death that sparked protests

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

NEW YORK, Sept 23: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday said the death of a young woman that sparked protests in the Islamic republic needed to be investigated, but accused Western powers of hypocrisy for raising concerns.
At a news conference in New York where he attended the UN General Assembly, the clerical leader repeated a coroner's conclusion that 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was not beaten, a finding rejected by protesters. "But I don't want to rush to a conclusion," Raisi said.
"If there is a party at fault, it certainly must be investigated. I contacted the family of the deceased at the very first opportunity and I assured them personally that we will continue steadfastly to investigate the incident," he said.
Protesters, many of them women, say Amini died in the custody of morality police who enforce the clerical state's dress code on women. Hours after Washington imposed sanctions on the police unit, Raisi accused the West of "double standards," pointing to killings by police in the United States and offering statistics on the deaths of women in Britain.
"Why not call for the exact same thing for those who lose their lives at the hands of law enforcement and other agents throughout the West -- Europe, North America, the United States of America?" he said.     -AFP





Putin, Saudi crown prince satisfied after prisoner exchange: Kremlin
MOSCOW, Sept 23: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke by phone to express their satisfaction over a prisoner-of-war swap between Moscow and Kyiv facilitated by Riyadh, the Kremlin said Friday.
During a phone call late Thursday the two leaders expressed "satisfaction in connection with the transfer to Saudi Arabia of foreign citizen prisoners of war... that took place with the personal mediation of the crown prince", it said.
As part of the exchange, Ukraine received 215 of its troops, including fighters who led the defence of Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks.     -AFP



