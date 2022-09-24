Ashok Gehlot announces run for Congress president

KOCHI, Sept 23: Ending the speculations over his candidature for the post of Congress president, the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on September 23 declared that he would contest the post and the date of filing the nomination will be decided after getting back to his State. Mr. Gehlot made his plans clear while talking to media persons in Kochi.

The veteran leader, who reached Kochi on Thursday to join the Bharat Jodo Yathra, held discussions with Rahul Gandhi on the day on the organisational elections. Mr. Gandhi had earlier made it clear that he will not be in the fray for the top organisational post and any one was free to contest. -TH













