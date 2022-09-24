Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Ashok Gehlot announces run for Congress president

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

KOCHI, Sept 23: Ending the speculations over his candidature for the post of Congress president, the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on September 23 declared that he would contest the post and the date of filing the nomination will be decided after getting back to his State. Mr. Gehlot made his plans clear while talking to media persons in Kochi.
The veteran leader, who reached Kochi on Thursday to join the Bharat Jodo Yathra, held discussions with Rahul Gandhi on the day on the organisational elections. Mr. Gandhi had earlier made it clear that he will not be in the fray for the top organisational post and any one was free to contest.     -TH








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese and Ukrainian foreign ministers meet in New York
Italy's Berlusconi says Putin 'pushed' into Ukraine war
Iran president vows probe of woman's death that sparked protests
Booker Prize winner Hilary Mantel dies aged 70
Lavrov defends Russia at UN showdown rife with anger over Ukraine war
Ashok Gehlot announces run for Congress president
77 dead in migrant shipwreck off Syria after leaving Lebanon
US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea for joint drills


Latest News
Russia to spend $600 billion on Defence and security by 2025
Pound hits 37-year low below $1.12 as recession fears grow
BNP wants to create anarchic situation in country: Amu
PM to address UNGA focusing on ensuring world peace
Is BNP involved in deep conspiracy, Nanak questions
26 dead in Iran as unrest continues
BNP vows to take Shaon murder revenge
77 dead in migrant shipwreck off Syria after leaving Lebanon
US higher education aspirants get valuable insights at university fair
Political stability attracts Saudi companies to invest in Bangladesh: Saudi Envoy
Most Read News
School girl slaughtered after rape in Noakhali: One held
Schoolgirl murdered after rape, tutor among three arrested
Japan to lift Covid restrictions on foreign tourist arrivals
US urges world to tell Russia to stop its nuclear threats
60 dead after boat carrying migrants sinks off Syria
Afghanistan becomes the only country denying education to girls
PM attends Biden's reception in NY
Bangladesh, Cambodia likely to sign FTA
Sabina receives warm reception in Satkhira
Breaking the cultural norm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft