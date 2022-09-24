

A conference on 'Machine Intelligence and Emerging Technologies' was inaugurated in Noakhali Science and Technology University in the town on Friday morning. Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP, attended the programme as the chief guest. UGC Member Prof Dr Sazzad Hossain, NSTU VC Prof Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam, Pro-VC Prof Dr Mohammad Abdul Baki and Treasurer Prof Dr Mohammad Faruque were also present at the inaugural function. photo: observer