Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 3:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

A conference on 'Machine Intelligence and Emerging Technologies' was inaugurated in Noakhali

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

A conference on 'Machine Intelligence and Emerging Technologies' was inaugurated in Noakhali

A conference on 'Machine Intelligence and Emerging Technologies' was inaugurated in Noakhali

A conference on 'Machine Intelligence and Emerging Technologies' was inaugurated in Noakhali Science and Technology University in the town on Friday morning. Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP, attended the programme as the chief guest. UGC Member Prof Dr Sazzad Hossain, NSTU VC Prof Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam, Pro-VC Prof Dr Mohammad Abdul Baki and Treasurer Prof Dr Mohammad Faruque were also present at the inaugural function.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A conference on 'Machine Intelligence and Emerging Technologies' was inaugurated in Noakhali
Idol-makers passing busy time in Pabna
FFs get digital certificates, smart ID cards
Five ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Two youths held for raping SSC examinee at Sharsha
Five to die, eight get life term in murder cases
Aman paddy plants come under pest attack
Eight murdered in six dists


Latest News
Russia to spend $600 billion on Defence and security by 2025
Pound hits 37-year low below $1.12 as recession fears grow
BNP wants to create anarchic situation in country: Amu
PM to address UNGA focusing on ensuring world peace
Is BNP involved in deep conspiracy, Nanak questions
26 dead in Iran as unrest continues
BNP vows to take Shaon murder revenge
77 dead in migrant shipwreck off Syria after leaving Lebanon
US higher education aspirants get valuable insights at university fair
Political stability attracts Saudi companies to invest in Bangladesh: Saudi Envoy
Most Read News
School girl slaughtered after rape in Noakhali: One held
Schoolgirl murdered after rape, tutor among three arrested
Japan to lift Covid restrictions on foreign tourist arrivals
US urges world to tell Russia to stop its nuclear threats
60 dead after boat carrying migrants sinks off Syria
Afghanistan becomes the only country denying education to girls
PM attends Biden's reception in NY
Bangladesh, Cambodia likely to sign FTA
Sabina receives warm reception in Satkhira
Breaking the cultural norm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft