Idol-makers passing busy time in Pabna



An idol-maker busy working at Kalibari in Pabna. photo: observer

According to sources, idol-makers in different upazilas are working round the clock to supply idols within the stipulated time.

According to sources at Bangladesh Hindu Christan Oikya Parishad-Pabna, a total of 357 mandaps will be set up in different areas of nine upazilas of the district.

These included Pabna Sadar Upazila 53, Ishwardi 29, Atghoria 17, Chatmohor 51, Bera 60, Bhangura 19, Sujanagar 58, Faridpur 8, and Santhia Upazila 52.

Idol-maker Monoj Kumer said, costs of raw materials have increased, so the idol-making charge has been expensive this year than previous years'.

"I have made statues for five temples in the district headquarters this year. I am charging Tk 45,000 to 50,000 per idol, " said Bishnu Pada Pal.

He is making idols in Joykali Mandir, central temple of the district. "I do not have income for the rest of the year, This is the season for my annual income," he added.

"After constructing the shape of the idols, we will start decoration from the next week," he further said.

Veteran artisan Dhananjoy Kumar Pal said, "We need support to keep our inherited profession and traditional art of idol-making for the sake of heritage idol-makers".

On the basis of the size, the price of an idol varies from Tk 25,000 to Tk 100,000.

Most of the idol-makers have already completed the work of putting clay to build the form of most of the idols. They will start painting the idols soon.

Pabna District administration requested leaders of the Hindu community to set up CC cameras at every mandaps to ensure security. The administration will take all kinds of measures for ensuring peaceful environment for celebrating Durga Puja.

Superintendent of Police office held a meeting with leaders of the community on law and order situation.

Preparations are being made to perform Durga Puja as per the government guidelines.





