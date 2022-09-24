FFs get digital certificates, smart ID cards

PATUAKHALI, Sept 23: A total of 546 freedom fighters (FFs) have received digital certificates and smart identification cards in Bauphal and Sadar upazilas of the district on Thursday.

A total of 282 FFs of Sadar Upazila in the district have been given digital certificates and smart ID cards obtained from the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.

Patuakhali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Kamal Hossain, as the chief guest, handed over those certificates and ID cards among the FFs at a programme held at Patuakhali Shilpakala Academy auditorium on Thursday morning.

Additional DC Humayun Kabir presided over the programme while Superintendent of Police Md Saidul Islam, District Awami League President FF Kazi Alamgir Hossain and its General Secretary FF Abdul Mannan and Patuakhali Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Golam Sarwar, among others, were also present at the programme.

On the other hand, digital certificates and smart ID cards have been distributed among the FFs in Bauphal Upazila.

Bauphal Upazila administration organized the distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad auditorium.

Bauphal Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Al Amin distributed the certificates and ID cards among 264 FFs.

UNO Al Amin said, through this smart ID card, the FFs will get various benefits including medical services.





