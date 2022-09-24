Five ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Five people including an elderly woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Chandpur, Narsingdi and Khulna, in two days.

CHANDPUR: A boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tarek Hossain, 12, son of Rubel Hossain, a resident of Lautali area under Gupti Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Tarek Hossain committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chandpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father Rubel Hossain said Tarek asked his mother for food in the morning. As his mother could not give him anything, he quarrelled with his mother. Then he committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of a room in the house.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Faridganj Police Station (PS) Shahid Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.

NARSINGDI: A college teacher has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Abdullah Ali was a lecturer of Narsingdi Model College. He was a resident of Hajipur area in Sadar Upazila.

A girl of the same college has been arrested by police on the allegation of inciting the teacher to commit suicide.

According to local sources, Abdullah Ali committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his room at around 11 pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Narsingdi Sadar PS OC Firoz Talukder said about 14 hours before the incident, the teacher wrote a post on Facebook saying "I am destroying myself."

However, legal steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Three people including an elderly woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Sujoy Bairagi, 28, of Gajendrapur Village, Samiran Biswas, 22, of Rupnarayanpur, and Jamuna Ghosh, 76, of Chandipur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said all of the three committed suicide by hanging themselves in separate incidents in different areas on Wednesday.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.





