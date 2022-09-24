Two youths held for raping SSC examinee at Sharsha

SHARSHA, JASHORE, Sept 23: Two youths were arrested by police for raping an SSC examinee girl in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested youths are Masud, 20, son of Rizaul Kari, and Hasan Ali, 20, son of Shahjahan Mallick, residents of Bara Nizampur Village of the upazila.

Police sources said the youths entered the victim's house in absence of her family members at night, and raped her there.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house and caught the youths red-handed.

Later on, they informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police arrested them.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sharsha Police Station Mamun Khan said the victim was admitted to a clinic.

However, legal steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.















