Five to die, eight get life term in murder cases

Separate courts in four days sentenced five people to death and eight others to life-term of imprisonment in different murder cases in five districts- Gopalganj, Bandarban, Kushtia, Narayanganj and Madaripur.

GOPALGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing a van-puller in Muksudpur Upazila in 2007.

Gopalganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convict is Anwar Khan, son of late Quadir Khan of Pirer Char Village under Bhanga Upazila in Faridpur District. He along with his family members lives in Padmakanda Village of Muksudpur Upazila in the district.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000.

Two accused were also acquitted as the allegations brought against them were not proved.

The acquitted persons are: Hemayet, son of late Chan Mia, and Azam Molla, son of late Rob Molla, residents of Soirdi Village in Muksudpur Upazila.

According to the prosecution, Abdur Rob, a van-puller of Padmakanda area, went out of the house on June 12, 2007 along with his vehicle, but did not return. Later on, his body was found in Kanuria Village of the upazila on June 13.

The deceased's father Abdur Razzak Molla lodged a murder case with Muksudpur Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Following this, police arrested Anwar Khan, Hemayet and Azam Molla.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court accusing them.

After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday noon.

BANDARBAN: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced five people to death for killing a cattle trader after abduction in Sadar Upazila in 2007.

Bandarban District and Sessions Judge Md Fazle Elahi Bhuiyan handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are: Uchingnu Marma, 22, Uba Ching Marma, 30, Ching Nu Mong alias Hoda, 23, Mong Nu Mong alias Mong Nu, 50, and Mong Thu alias Mong Casing.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each.

In addition, the court also awarded them seven years of jail (Rigorous) for removing evidence of the crime and fined them Tk 10,000 more, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.

One more accused in the case was acquitted as the allegation brought against him was not proved.

According to the prosecution, cattle trader Chutta Mia, hailed from Chattogram District, was slaughtered by the convicts in Sadar Upazila of Bandarban District in 2007 over buying a cow.

Amju Mia, brother of the deceased, filed a case with Bandarban Sadar PS accusing six people.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on December 31, 2007.

Apart from Ching Nu Mong, the other convicts were fugitive during the trial, said Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Md Iqbal Karim.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced five brothers to life-term in jail for killing a man in Daulatpur Upazila in 2014.

Kushtia Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Tajul Islam handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convicts are: Golam Mostafa, Janbar, Abdul Mannan Mandal, Hannan and Alauddin, sons of late Boz Mandal, residents of Shashidhar Village in Daulatpur Upazila.

Of them, Hannan is still on the run while the other four were present during the prosecution.

The court also fined them Tk 25,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, the five brothers hacked one Wazed Ali to death on March 14 in 2014 over a land dispute.

The deceased's son lodged a murder case with Daulatpur PS the next day.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court accusing the five after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

PP of the court Anup Kumar Nandi confirmed the matter.

NARAYANGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a young man to life-term of imprisonment for slaughtering his newly married wife in Rupganj Upazila in 2018.

Narayanganj District and Sessions Judge Munsi Moshiyar Rahman passed the order in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Shamim, 25, a resident of Pachaikha Village in the upazila.

According to the prosecution, Shamim killed his wife Shiuly slitting her throat with a sharp machete on August 30, 2018, over a family feud after only seven days of their marriage.

A case was filed by the deceased's mother Amena Begum with Rupganj PS accusing four unknown people along with Shamim.

Police then submitted a charge-sheet against only Shamim to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday afternoon after examining the case records and taking the testimony of eleven witnesses.

Narayanganj Court Police Inspector Md Asaduzzaman said the court awarded him to life imprisonment instead of death due to his young age.

MADARIPUR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing his wife in Shibchar Upazila in 1996.

Madaripur District and Sessions Judge Ismail Hossain handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convict is Govinda Chandra Pal, son of Gopal Chandra Pal, a resident of Ramrairkandi Village under Umedpur Union in Shibchar Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 5,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in rigorous imprisonment.

He has been absconding for the last 25 years.

PP of the court Siddiqur Rahman Singh confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Govinda Chandra Pal killed his wife Miloni Rani Pal on December 5, 1996 over family feud, and fled the scene soon after the incident.

Police, later, recovered the body of Miloni Rani Pal, and submitted a charge-sheet to the court on February 7 in 1997 accusing Govinda after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

However, the convict is still on the run, and police are trying to arrest him.

Advocate Abul Hasan Sohel fought for the convict in the case.







